BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Guarantor Anheuser-Busch Companies,Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide
Inc,Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance,Brandbrew SA
Brandbev S.A. R.L. & Cobrew NV
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.859
Yield 2.272 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.3bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
ISIN BE6258027729
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date September 24, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.942
Yield 4.072 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct July 03, 2025 UKT
ISIN BE6258029741
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING & JPMorgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.