* USD/INR, which closed at 63.37/38 on Tuesday, is seen opening little changed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome due to be released later in the day. * The pair is seen opening at about 63.20 and moving in a band of 63.00 to 63.50 early in the session. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian markets held their breath on Wednesday as investors counted on the Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus later in the day, with all assets vulnerable to any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful central bank. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.09 percent higher. * India's central bank cracked down on offshore foreign exchange trading by Indians through online trading websites, asking banks to report any such remittances to the regulator. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)