* USD/INR, which closed at 63.37/38 on Tuesday, is seen
opening little changed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy meeting outcome due to be released later in the day.
* The pair is seen opening at about 63.20 and moving in a band
of 63.00 to 63.50 early in the session.
* Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* Asian markets held their breath on Wednesday as investors
counted on the Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling
back of stimulus later in the day, with all assets vulnerable to
any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful central
bank.
* Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.09
percent higher.
* India's central bank cracked down on offshore foreign exchange
trading by Indians through online trading websites, asking banks
to report any such remittances to the regulator.
