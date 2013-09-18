* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.25 percent. * Asian markets held their breath on Wednesday as investors counted on the Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus later in the day, with all assets vulnerable to any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful central bank. * Foreign institutional investors bought 3.18 billion rupees worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, totalling over 72 billion rupees worth of buying over the previous nine sessions. * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at a conference on G20, at 9.30 IST (400 GMT), organised by ICRIER, a Delhi based think tank in collaboration with the World Bank. * Also, state-run miner Coal India Ltd holds its annual shareholding meeting in Kolkata. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)