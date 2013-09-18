* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
easing marginally in opening trade, supported by lower global
crude prices. It closed at 8.44 percent on Tuesday.
* Trading will remain cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting outcome due to be released later in the
day.
* The rupee will remain at the centrestage with dealers
taking cues from the currency's moves for intraday trading.
* Some pressure may emerge on account of fears of increased
supply of long dated bonds under the debt swap scheme, dealers
say.
* India's gross borrowing of 6.29 trillion rupees for the
current fiscal year will include 500 billion rupees of debt
switch as per the budgeted plan, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at a conference on
G20, at 9.30 IST (400 GMT), organised by ICRIER, a Delhi-based
think tank in collaboration with the World Bank.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
