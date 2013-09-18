* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen easing marginally in opening trade, supported by lower global crude prices. It closed at 8.44 percent on Tuesday. * Trading will remain cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome due to be released later in the day. * The rupee will remain at the centrestage with dealers taking cues from the currency's moves for intraday trading. * Some pressure may emerge on account of fears of increased supply of long dated bonds under the debt swap scheme, dealers say. * India's gross borrowing of 6.29 trillion rupees for the current fiscal year will include 500 billion rupees of debt switch as per the budgeted plan, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at a conference on G20, at 9.30 IST (400 GMT), organised by ICRIER, a Delhi-based think tank in collaboration with the World Bank. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)