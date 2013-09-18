(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Peter Thal Larsen

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s small bank shares have soared after two of them received takeover approaches in as many months. The bidders must be making some heroic assumptions. Investors have been predicting the consolidation of tiddlers such as Wing Hang 0302.HK and Chong Hing (1111.HK) for years. In a mature market dominated by HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L), smaller lenders have increasingly struggled to justify their existence. Their dwindling numbers also bring scarcity value: any financial institution seeking a foothold in Hong Kong has only four publicly listed targets to choose from.

Yet it’s hard to justify investors' sudden enthusiasm. Shares in Wing Hang Bank jumped 43 percent on Sept. 17 after its controlling shareholders said they received takeover offers. Chong Hing, a smaller lender that revealed an approach last month, has doubled in market value since the beginning of the year. Both banks now trade at close to twice their end-June book value. That seems a stretch considering their mediocre returns: Wing Hang earned a return on equity of 10 percent in the first half of the year; Chong Hing's ROE was just 7.4 percent. By comparison, HSBC-owned Hang Seng earned a normalised return of 20 percent.

What’s more, all Hong Kong banks face an uncertain future. Five years of near-zero interest rates have pumped up the financial industry: HK$100 billion ($16.3 billion) has flowed into the financial sector since 2008, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as Western investors have chased higher Asian returns. True, higher long-term U.S. interest rates will help banks to earn better margins. But they will also suck liquidity out of Hong Kong, at a time when losses on bad loans are likely to rise.

The identity of the bidders for Wing Hang and Chong Hing is unclear, as is their willingness to pay the prices investors are expecting. Hong Kong banks may benefit from increased cross-border capital flows with China, and may eventually be absorbed into the ever-expanding conurbation across the border. But those benefits will be some time in coming. Buyers willing to pay up for small Hong Kong lenders today may subsequently struggle to justify their enthusiasm.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Wing Hang Bank jumped 43 percent on Sept. 17 after the company’s controlling shareholders received takeover offers from independent third parties.

- Wing Hang did not disclose the names of potential suitors in a statement issued to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

- Wing Hang, one of four family run banks in Hong Kong, is the second such bank to get a takeover offer in as many months.

- In August, Chong Hing Bank, which is part-owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it had received an approach. The approach came from a company controlled by a Chinese city government, Reuters reported a person familiar with the matter as saying.

- By midday in Hong Kong on Sept. 18, Wing Hang Bank shares were trading at HK$114. Chong Hing shares were at HK$31.7.

- Reuters: Hong Kong family-run banks, suitors now seen more likely to wed [ID:nL3N0HD0EM]

- Reuters: Wing Hang banks shares jump 43 pct after takeover offers [ID:nH9N0GV01I]

