* J.P. Morgan upgrades India's JSW Steel Ltd to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 850 rupees ($13.44) from 720, citing rupee boost to export earnings followed by margin expansion from new projects. * The investment bank says JSW is a key beneficiary of a weaker rupee and expects exports to be around 25 percent of the company's total sales in FY14. * Domestic cost pressures have peaked out, while iron ore availability should improve gradually, allowing higher utilisation for the company, it added. ($1 = 63.2300 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)