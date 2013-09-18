* Indian shares trade flat ahead of conclusion of two-day U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting later in the day that is expected to
result in the start of a rollback of its stimulus.
* India's benchmark index is flat, while the broader
NSE index is down 0.1 percent tracking weak Asian peers
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
off a slight 0.3 percent.
* Expectations are that the Federal Open Market Committee will
be measured with any cuts to its $85 billion in monthly asset
buying, while also seeking to reassure investors that the day of
an actual policy tightening is still distant.
* Goldman Sachs remains "underweight" on Indian shares in its
Asia Pacific portfolio and maintains its NSE index target
at 5,700, saying the macro outlook remains challenged, which
coupled with tighter financial conditions, may lead to lower
valuations.
* Shares in India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories up 1.4
percent following the U.S. drug regulator's approval for selling
a generic version of Celgene Corp's anti-cancer drug
Vidaza. DRL shares rose 3.6 percent on Tuesday.
