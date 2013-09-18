* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 10.60 percent, slightly lower than its cut-off of 10.6647 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 10.65 percent, while the lowest was 10.45 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 9.45 percent, lower than the 9.8931 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 9.60 percent, while the lowest was 9.35 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)