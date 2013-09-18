* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 10.60 percent, slightly lower than its cut-off of
10.6647 percent at last week's sale, according to the median
estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 10.65
percent, while the lowest was 10.45 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at
9.45 percent, lower than the 9.8931 percent cut-off at the
auction two weeks earlier.
* The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 9.60 percent,
while the lowest was 9.35 percent.
* The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday.
