* USD/INR trading at 63.15/16 versus its Tuesday's close of 63.37/38, tracking losses in the dollar versus most other Asian currencies but choppiness is likely to prevail ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting outcome. * Most Asian currencies stronger. See * Traders say market participants are waiting on the sidelines and only covering flows as they prefer to be light ahead of the Fed decision. * Whether and by how much the Fed chooses to taper its $85 billion monthly asset purchase programme will determine what the Reserve Bank of India is likely to do at its policy review on Friday. * The pair is seen holding in a 63.00 to 63.40 range during the rest of the session. * Local shares are up 0.34 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)