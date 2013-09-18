* Indian shares edge higher, helped by continued foreign
investment inflows in the past few weeks.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 3.18 billion rupees
worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, totalling more than 72
billion rupees worth of buying over the previous nine sessions.
* India's benchmark index gains 0.34 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 0.32 percent.
* Consumer goods makers and drug companies perceived defensive
rose on caution ahead of the conclusion of the two-day U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting later in the day that is expected to
result in the start of a rollback of its stimulus.
* ITC Ltd gains 0.7 percent, while Hindustan Unilever
Ltd is up 1.4 percent.
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd up 1.4 percent following
the U.S. drug regulator's approval for selling a generic version
of Celgene Corp's anti-cancer drug Vidaza. DRL shares
rose 3.6 percent on Tuesday.
* Coal India Ltd is up 1 percent on expectations of
positive announcements from its annual shareholders meeting
later in the day, dealers said.
* However, Goldman Sachs remains "underweight" on Indian shares
in its Asia Pacific portfolio and maintains its NSE index
target at 5,700, saying the macro outlook remains challenged,
which coupled with tighter financial conditions, may lead to
lower valuations.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)