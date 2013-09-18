* India's benchmark 10-year bond keeps gains, with all eyes on Federal Reserve's decision on stimulus tapering later in the day. * Yields down 2 basis points at 8.42 percent having traded in a 8.37-8.45 percent band. * Post Federal Open Market Committee decision, focus will be on new RBI chief Rajan's monetary policy review on Friday with market broadly factoring in a status quo on rates. * Dealers are more interested to see what the central bank does on the emergency cash tightening steps it initiated in mid-July. * Some pressure may emerge on account of fears of increased supply of long dated bonds as and when the government goes ahead with the debt swap scheme, dealers say. * The rupee will remain at the centre stage with dealers taking cues from the currency's moves for intraday trading. * India's gross borrowing of 6.29 trillion rupees for the current fiscal year will include 500 billion rupees of debt switch as per the budgeted plan, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)