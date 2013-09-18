* India's benchmark 10-year bond keeps gains,
with all eyes on Federal Reserve's decision on stimulus tapering
later in the day.
* Yields down 2 basis points at 8.42 percent having traded in a
8.37-8.45 percent band.
* Post Federal Open Market Committee decision, focus will be on
new RBI chief Rajan's monetary policy review on Friday with
market broadly factoring in a status quo on rates.
* Dealers are more interested to see what the central bank does
on the emergency cash tightening steps it initiated in mid-July.
* Some pressure may emerge on account of fears of increased
supply of long dated bonds as and when the government goes ahead
with the debt swap scheme, dealers say.
* The rupee will remain at the centre stage with
dealers taking cues from the currency's moves for intraday
trading.
* India's gross borrowing of 6.29 trillion rupees for the
current fiscal year will include 500 billion rupees of debt
switch as per the budgeted plan, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)