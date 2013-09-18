BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 02, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 90bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 90bp
Payment Date September 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings A1(Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0974237413
ISIN XS0850948075
