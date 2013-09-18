BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sep 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Gazprom OAO
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date September 25, 2020
Coupon 5.338 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 365 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date September 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in