* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 3.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1.9 percent. * Asian shares and currencies rallied broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme, sending U.S. bond yields and the dollar into a tailspin. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 5.8 billion rupees on Wednesday, totalling more than 75 billion rupees worth of buying over the previous 10 sessions. * The focus will next shift to Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Friday. Dealers would be interested to see new Governor Raghuram Rajan's stance on the emergency cash tightening steps the central bank initiated in mid-July. * He is expected to leave the key policy rates unchanged in his first policy review, continue with the cash tightening measures to stabilise the rupee, and focus on checking runaway inflation, a Reuters poll showed. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)