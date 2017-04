* USD/INR, which closed at 63.38/39 on Wednesday, is seen falling sharply after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided against scaling back its asset-buying programme. * The pair is seen opening at about 62 and moving in a band of 61.80 to 62.50 early in the session. * Asian currencies stage a strong comeback compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Emerging Asian currencies rallied with most Southeast Asian units up around 2 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by postponing the start of reductions to its stimulus programme. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 3 percent higher. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)