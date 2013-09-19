* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen sharply lower in opening trade, after the United States kept its monetary stimulus programme intact. It closed at 8.37 percent on Wednesday. * Yield is seen opening at 8.25 percent levels and moving in the 8.15 to 8.30 percent range during the day. * The focus will next shift to Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Friday. * Dealers expect the Reserve Bank of India to wind down its cash tightening measures partially as the U.S. Federal Reserves has delayed the tapering of its massive monetary stimulus boosting demand for risky assets. * India's new central bank chief Governor Raghuram Rajan is expected to leave the key policy rates unchanged in his first policy review, continue with the cash tightening measures to stabilise the rupee, and focus on checking runaway inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * The rupee gains will also support the rally in bonds. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)