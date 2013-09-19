* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
sharply lower in opening trade, after the United States kept its
monetary stimulus programme intact. It closed at 8.37 percent on
Wednesday.
* Yield is seen opening at 8.25 percent levels and moving in the
8.15 to 8.30 percent range during the day.
* The focus will next shift to Reserve Bank of India's monetary
policy review on Friday.
* Dealers expect the Reserve Bank of India to wind down its cash
tightening measures partially as the U.S. Federal Reserves has
delayed the tapering of its massive monetary stimulus boosting
demand for risky assets.
* India's new central bank chief Governor Raghuram Rajan is
expected to leave the key policy rates unchanged in his first
policy review, continue with the cash tightening measures to
stabilise the rupee, and focus on checking runaway
inflation, a Reuters poll showed.
* The rupee gains will also support the rally in bonds.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)