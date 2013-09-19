* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is 19 basis points lower at 8.18 percent. It fell to 8.14 percent in session, its lowest since Aug 8. * The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep bond purchases intact leads to renewed hopes the RBI would reverse some of its cash tightening steps. * Dealers are expecting around a 100 bps reduction in the Marginal Standing Facility rate, currently at 10.25 percent, some lowering of the daily average CRR requirements and easing of banks' borrowing cap from the Reserve Bank of India. * A Reuters poll conducted before the Fed move showed new RBI chief Raghuram Rajan is expected to leave the key policy rates unchanged in his first policy review, continue with cash tightening measures to stabilise the rupee, and focus on checking runaway inflation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)