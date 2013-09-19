* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is 19
basis points lower at 8.18 percent. It fell to 8.14 percent in
session, its lowest since Aug 8.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep bond purchases
intact leads to renewed hopes the RBI would reverse some of its
cash tightening steps.
* Dealers are expecting around a 100 bps reduction in the
Marginal Standing Facility rate, currently at 10.25 percent,
some lowering of the daily average CRR requirements and easing
of banks' borrowing cap from the Reserve Bank of India.
* A Reuters poll conducted before the Fed move showed new RBI
chief Raghuram Rajan is expected to leave the key policy rates
unchanged in his first policy review, continue with cash
tightening measures to stabilise the rupee, and focus
on checking runaway inflation.
