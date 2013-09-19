* Tech Mahindra Ltd falls 1.1 percent, while NMDC Ltd is down 0.9 percent after shares turned ex-dividend on Thursday. * Tech Mahindra declared a final dividend of 5 rupees per share, while NMDC had announced a dividend of 4 rupees per share for the fiscal year ended March 2013. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)