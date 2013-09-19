* Shares in state-owned oil retailers gain as a rally in the rupee against the dollar was seen easing concerns about higher cost of crude oil imports and dollar debt, dealers say. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gains 3.8 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd surges 6.1 percent, while Indian Oil Corp is up 1.8 percent. * The Indian rupee surged as much as 2.8 percent on Thursday, hitting its highest in a month, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to dial back its easy money policy is expected to provide a reprieve to the local central bank in its policy making. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)