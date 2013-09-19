* Macquarie upgrades India's MindTree Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,250 Indian rupees ($19.76) from 970 rupees, citing improving technology spending in the United States and revised USD/INR assumptions. * The investment bank says technology spending is set to accelerate in the U.S. market and IT services from which the company derives nearly 70 percent of its revenues are going to benefit from it. * Macquarie also increases its FY14/15 earnings estimates for MindTree by 12/24 percent respectively to account for changed USD/INR estimates. ($1 = 63.2650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)