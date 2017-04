* USD/INR trading at 61.67/68, near the day's low of 61.64 and sharply weaker compared with its close of 63.38/39 as the Fed's decision to continue with its monetary stimulus broadly hurts the dollar and boosts risk assets. * Domestic shares trading up 3.6 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading up versus the dollar. See . * Traders now expect the pair to hold in a 61.50 to 62.50 range until the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Friday. * Of the 52 economists polled, 50 expect the policy repo rate to remain at 7.25 percent, and 47 of 48 respondents see the cash reserve ratio, or the portion of deposits banks have to maintain with the central bank, unchanged at 4.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)