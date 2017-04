MUMBAI, Sept 19 The Indian rupee gained the most in three weeks on Thursday, boosted by the the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to refrain from tapering off its massive monetary stimulus just yet, but the central bank's policy on Friday will be the next key trigger.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.77/78 per dollar compared to its close of 63.38/39 on Wednesday. The rupee rose 2.6 percent on day, its biggest single day rise since Aug. 29.

For a broader story on the rupee see: (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)