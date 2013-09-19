Sep 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.804

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 137.6bp

Over the OBL Due 2018

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBS &

Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.