Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swisscom AG via Lunar Funding V
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.054
Reoffer price 99.054
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0972165848
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.