Borrower DNB Bank ASA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2023
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.548
Reoffer price 99.548
Spread 177 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International, HSBC & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0974373515
