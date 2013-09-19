(Coupon corrected from 3ME + 140bp to 3ME + 135bp)

Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland p.l.c.

Guarantor Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 135bp

Reoffer price 99.925

Payment Date September 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,

Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0974639725

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.