* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat. * Asian shares paused on Friday as investors sat back to ponder the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook, a day after the world's most powerful central bank triggered a global rally in riskier asset markets with an unexpected decision to maintain its stimulus program. * Foreign investors bought cash shares worth 35.43 billion rupees and derivatives worth 31.17 billion rupees on Thursday, exchange data shows, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its stimulus intact. * Foreign institutional investors have bought 113.5 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) worth of Indian shares over the previous 11 sessions, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review at 0530 GMT. Traders hope that after the Fed's move the Reserve Bank of India would have greater flexibility if it wants to gradually roll back some of the tightening steps it initiated since mid-July. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)