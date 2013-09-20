* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield will move in a narrow range in cautious trade ahead of the monetary policy announcement at 0530 GMT. It closed at 8.19 percent on Thursday. * Bonds are seen opening flat and moving in a range of 8.17 percent to 8.23 percent ahead of the crucial monetary policy. * The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to press ahead with its asset-buying gives India's battered rupee a reprieve and creates space at a policy review on Friday for its central bank to scale back some of the measures put in place to support the currency. * Policy action will provide cues for trading during the rest of the day, say dealers. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)