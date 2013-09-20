* USD/INR, which closed at 61.77/78 on Thursday at a near 5-week low, is seen edging up in opening trade and will be in a narrow range ahead of the monetary policy at 0530 GMT. * The pair is seen opening at about 62 and moving in a band of 61.50 to 62.50 in volatile trade. * The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to press ahead with its asset-buying gives India's battered rupee a reprieve and creates space at a policy review on Friday for its central bank to scale back some of the measures put in place to support the currency. * Asian currencies were mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares paused on Friday as investors sat back to ponder the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook, a day after the world's most powerful central bank triggered a global rally in riskier asset markets with an unexpected decision to maintain its stimulus program. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.23 percent lower. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)