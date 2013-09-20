* Indian shares fall on profit-taking after a three-day rally and on caution ahead of the central bank's policy review later in the day. * The benchmark index falls 0.3 percent, while the NSE index edges down 0.2 percent. * Among blue chip shares, ITC Ltd falls 1 percent while Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 2.8 percent. * Bank shares fall on caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India policy review: ICICI Bank Ltd is down 2 percent, while Yes Bank Ltd falls 3.4 percent. * However, foreign investors bought cash shares worth 35.43 billion rupees and derivatives worth 31.17 billion rupees on Thursday, exchange data shows, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its stimulus intact. * Foreign institutional investors have bought 113.5 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) worth of Indian shares over the previous 11 sessions, exchange and regulatory data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)