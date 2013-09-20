BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* India's NSE bank index fell as much as 6.6 percent after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation. * Analysts tracking the sector say this is likely to hit growth further as RBI has chosen inflation over growth in its growth-inflation dynamics. * Among large caps, ICICI Bank Ltd shares fall 5.2 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd drops 6 percent. * Banks dependent on wholesale deposits also fall. Yes Bank Ltd plunges 9 percent, while Indusind Bank Ltd is down 6.2 percent. * In state-owned banks, State Bank of India Ltd falls 5.3 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd is down 5.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.