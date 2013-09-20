BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Shares in Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank fall over 5 percent after the announcement of the stock's exclusion from the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) derivatives segment. * The NSE said in a circular on Thursday that trading in futures and options contracts of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank would not be available from Nov. 29. * "However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months September 2013, October 2013 and November 2013 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the exchange added. * Dena Bank drops 6.8 percent while Vijaya Bank plunges 5.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.