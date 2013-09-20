BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Shares in India's Hindustan Unilever Ltd fall 4.4 percent on worries that its sales volume growth may decelerate for the July-September quarter, several dealers say. * Hindustan Unilever's aggressive advertising and discounts failed to lift sales volumes for the fifth consecutive quarter ending June and the company said the slowdown in growth may last until the end of the fiscal year. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.