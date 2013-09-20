BRIEF-Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals divests entire equity stake in unit Trident Sugars
* Says company has divested its entire equity shareholding in Trident Sugars Limited, wholly owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) sep 20 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3002/3135 3032/3145 MEDIUM 30 3141/3292 3156/3292
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned