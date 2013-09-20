The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- APL SHARJAH, Friday -- WAN HAI 507, Thursday -- MSC NILGUN, Friday -- DARYA SHAAN, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- AS CARINTHIA, Wednesday -- HAMMONIA AFRICUM, Wednesday -- RIO CHICAGO, Wednesday -- OSV KAMET, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 MAERSK MEMPHIS 18/09 20/09 CONTAINERS 2 SWARNA GANGA 19/09 20/09 CRUDE OIL 3 RABIGH SUNSHINE 19/09 21/09 MEG 4 KOTA HARUM 19/09 21/09 CONTAINERS 5 APL SHARJAH 20/09 21/09 CONTAINERS 6 WAN HAI 507 19/09 22/09 CONTAINERS 7 MSC NILGUN 20/09 20/09 CONTAINERS 8 DARYA SHAAN 19/09 23/09 CEMENT Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 STENA CONQUEST 14/09 EDIBLE OIL 2 HENG XIN 16/09 EDIBLE OIL 3 ARGENT STAR 18/09 BASE OIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL