Sep 20Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Neptytank - 123 JFS P Oil 17/09 ---- ---- nil 2,500 nil 2) Thorco Triumph RAS G Sand 19/09 ---- ---- 2,500 nil nil 3) Abu Al Abyad - 190AMJ R Phos 17/09 ---- ---- nil 5,000 nil 4) Feng Hai 21 - 120 JAM P Oil 19/09 ---- ---- nil 2,500 nil 5) Ikan Parang - 190 SPS Gypsum 19/09 ---- ---- nil 4,000 nil 6) Chennai Selvam POO T.Coal 18/09 ---- ---- nil 10,000 nil 7) Ci Yun Shan - 190 AEL T.Coal 17/09 ---- ---- nil 10,000 nil 8) Jag Prerana - 183 ATIC Naptha 18/09 ---- ---- nil 5,000 nil 9) VEENUS - 229 SRL I Coal ---- ---- ---- nil 8,000 nil 10) Sima Paya - 148 JFS CNTR 18/09 ---- ---- nil nil ---- 11) Ds Ability - 148 SCS CNTR 18/09 ---- ---- nil nil ---- 12) Oryx M - 190 PSA R Phos 14/09 ---- ---- nil 5,000 nil 13) Myron N - 230 AEL I Coal 13/09 ---- ---- nil 8,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 1,750 nil nil 08/09 --- 2) Mv Jindal Tara JSA C mate 7,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 3) Mv Asali SRL I.Coal nil 54,550 nil 13/09 --- 4) Mt Princes Park JMB S Acid 19,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 5) Mv Cos Lucky IOS Cu.Con nil 27,021 nil 15/09 --- 6) Mv Redwing BEN I.Coal nil 51,792 nil 16/09 --- 7) Mv Mutha Pioneer MMT Gl Cargo 1,600 nil nil 16/09 --- 8) Mv Angele N IOS Cu.Con nil 14,205 nil 19/09 --- 9) Mt Gaz Fraternity SWSL Lpg nil 7,000 nil 20/09 --- 10) Mv Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil ---- 20/09 --- 11) Mv Veenus SRL I.Coal nil 78,052 nil 09/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Oel Kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 20/09 2) MV Tvisha PSL Iron&Steel nil 10,059 nil 20/09 3) MV Sima Paya TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 21/09 4) MV Indira Gandhi TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 21/09 5) MV Ertea PSL Cu.Con nil 40,476 nil 21/09 6) MV Om Shakti DIL Logs nil 9,561 nil 21/09 7) MV Medi Imabari SIL T.Coal nil 51,701 nil 21/09 8) MV Ds Ability TCT Container nil nil 7,000 22/09 9) MT Oriental Oki NRQ Vcm nil 4,202 nil 23/09 10) MV K Ruby SPL P Coke nil 48,632 nil 24/09 11) MV Brilliant DIL Cashew Nuts nil 4,160 nil 26/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.