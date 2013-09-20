* The Indian rupee is likely to edge up in the coming week as a hike in the repo rate begins to have its impact on the currency while bonds are expected to continue the sell-off ahead of the announcement of the second-half borrowing calendar. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while scaling back some of the emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee. [D:nL3N0HG0VA] * Traders said the rupee could gain to as high as 60-60.50 per dollar levels next week with sentiment now broadly positive for the rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.40 to 8.80 percent during the week with the 150 billion rupees auction on Monday being key for gauging market appetite for debt. * The announcement of the details of the government's second-half borrowing plan along with details of the 500 billion rupees debt switch due to be announced next week will be key for debt markets. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Second-half borrowing calendar details (tentative) Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data Balance of payments, current account deficit, external debt data due to be announced at 5 p.m. India time (1130 GMT) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)