Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 104.5192
Payment Date september 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 850 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0794620806
Data supplied by International Insider.