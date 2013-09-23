* USD/INR seen opening at 62.50-60 levels versus its close of 62.23/24 on Friday tracking weakness in the offshore non-deliverable forwards. * Traders see the pair in a 62.20 to 62.80 range during the session. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore trading down 1.2 percent following a rate hike by the central bank on Friday. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while scaling back some of the emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee. * Most Asian markets however higher after a closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its highest in six months and showed a promising pick up in export orders, another sign of stabilisation in the world's second biggest economy. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar and may support the rupee in the later part of the day. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)