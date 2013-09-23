* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.58 percent on Friday, is seen opening up 2-3 basis points tracking a rise in global crude prices, but sentiment will be cautious ahead of the details of the second-half borrowing plan. * The government will outline its plan for borrowing between October and March around 0930 GMT, while details of the 500 billion rupees bond switch are also keenly awaited. * Brent crude oil rose on Friday and front-month U.S. crude fell heading into expiry as traders took profits on the spread between the two contracts. * Bond yields also likely to trade with an upside bias ahead of a 150 billion rupees debt sale later in the day. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while scaling back some of the emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)