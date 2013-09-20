Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (BremerLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 14, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.34
Reoffer price 99.34
Payment Date October 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000BRL9188
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.