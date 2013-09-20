Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 27, 2018

Coupon 2.413 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.413 pct

Payment Date September 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees undisclosed

Governing Law English

