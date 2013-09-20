Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 27, 2018
Coupon 2.413 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.413 pct
Payment Date September 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees undisclosed
Governing Law English
