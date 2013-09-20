Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- April 04, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,80,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous