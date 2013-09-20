BRIEF-NTPC Ltd commissions unit 2 of 250 MW of unit Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
BANGALORE, Sep 20 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38500 ICS-201(B22mm) 39500 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 39000 ICS-202(26mm) 41900 ICS-105(26mm) 43500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 44500 ICS-105(27mm) 42800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 45000 ICS-105MMA(27) 45600 ICS-105PHR(28) 43400 ICS-105(28mm) 46400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 46600 ICS-105(29mm) 46800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 46900 ICS-105(30mm) 47300 ICS-105(31mm) 47500 ICS-106(32mm) 48500 ICS-107(34mm) 57300
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,80,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous