BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Sep 21Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. JAG APARNA IOCL H.S.D 19/09 20/09 21/09 nil 11,000 nil 4,000 2) MV. JAG RISHI PPT TH.COAL 20/09 20/09 21/09 nil 35,000 nil 19,600 3) MV. TAMIL ANNA PPT TH.COAL 18/09 20/09 21/09 nil 33,100 nil 10,700 4) MV. GENCO LOIRE OSL S.COAL 18/09 18/09 22/09 nil 38,100 nil 13,849 5) MV. RIBBON MAHIMA C.COAL 18/09 18/09 21/09 nil 35,000 nil 7,300 6) MV. ULTRA OSL LM. ST. 17/09 18/09 23/09 nil 25,800 nil 29,200 7) MT. GAS LINE PPL AMMONIA 18/09 19/09 20/09 nil 7,000 nil 25,394 8) MV. DUBAI KNIGHT BOXCO I.ORE 17/09 17/09 21/09 nil 28,500 nil 1,350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV WIDAR BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 20/09 --- 2) MV APJ AKHIL GPR TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 20/09 --- 3) MT LAUREL GALEXY ASL SUL ACID IMP 18,500 nil 21/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GENCO LOIRE BOTHRA I. ORE 50,000 nil nil 23/09 2) MV SPAR CANIS BOTHRA I. ORE 31,700 nil nil 23/09 3) MV CONDOR ADM I. ORE 50,000 nil nil 24/09 4) MV KILIAN S BOTHRA I. ORE 55,000 nil nil 25/09 5) MV AEGIS FORTUNE SYSPL TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 21/09 6) MV SENORITA GPR DOLOMITE nil 52,322 nil 21/09 7) MV VISHVA DIKSHA JMB TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 22/09 8) MT SWARNA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 49,766 nil 22/09 9) MV RAINBOW FAIRY GPR FE.CR 7,000 nil nil 23/09 10) MV YANNIS DEB C.COAL nil 85,009 nil 23/09 11) MV ORIENTAL BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 23/09 12) MV SEA PEACE SSPL PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 23/09 13) MV CHENNAI JMB TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 24/09 14) MV JAG RAHUL OSL LM. ST. nil 24,000 nil 24/09 15) MT ASIA SPSPL PALM OIL nil 4,000 nil 24/09 16) MV PARAGON JMB P. CARGO nil 1,872 nil 24/09 17) MV AMS PEGASUS PMA C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 25/09 18) MV JIN ZHOU DEB S.COAL nil 30,000 nil 25/09 19) MT GREEN PARK JMB P. ACID nil 11,401 nil 27/09 20) MT DIAMOND ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 278,116 nil 28/09 21) MV NEW AGILITY NK C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 28/09 22) MV SUNLEAF GRACE PMA ROCK PHOS. nil 58,337 nil 30/09 23) MV TAN BINH 24 OSL A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 30/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M