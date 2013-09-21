MUMBAI, Sept 21 India's soyabean output in the year starting Oct. 1, 2013 could be 13.5-14 million tonnes, up as much as 12 percent from the current year, the chief executive of the country's leading importer and refiner said, adding rain damage has been limited.

"I am bullish on soyabean. Although there was talk of crop damage it was limited," Atul Chaturvedi of Adani Wilmar said at a conference here on Saturday.

He said the area planted with the crop was higher than last year, mitigating the impact of heavy rains.

Chaturvedi's forecast is more bullish than that of Ruchi Soya executives, who said earlier on Saturday that output in 2013/14 was likely to be 11 million tonnes, flat from 2012/13, even though farmers increased the acreage planted with the crop. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Ron Askew)