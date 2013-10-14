* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fall 0.3 percent each. * Asian shares and U.S. stock index futures fell and the safe-haven yen rose on Monday as a possible U.S. debt default edged closer after the failure of weekend talks in Washington, though expectations are that a last-minute compromise will be reached. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 10.10 billion rupees on Friday, exchange data shows. * Earnings on Monday include Reliance Industries and Indusind Bank Ltd. * Inflation data later in the day will also be watched amid expectations the RBI will raise the repo rate by another 25 bps at its policy review late this month after surprising markets with a 25 bps hike last month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)