* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which ended at 8.49 percent on Friday is seen opening at around 8.47 levels after the weaker-than-expected factory data. * India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in August from an upwardly revised 2.75 percent pace in July, hurt by weak investment and consumer demand, government data showed on Friday. * Traders however will be wary of adding any large positions ahead of the inflation data due later in the day. * India likely saw little respite from high inflation levels in September as prices of food and imports continued to climb despite a relief rally in the battered rupee, a Reuters poll found. * Yields on Treasuries bills maturing in late November and December jumped on Friday, as investors worried that any deal to increase the U.S. debt ceiling would kick the risks of a default down the road. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)