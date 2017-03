* USD/INR at 61.23/24 versus its close of 61.07/08 on Friday, tracking weakness in regional shares and currencies. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * The wholesale price inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) will be key for further direction after the weaker-than-expected factory output data released on Friday. * India likely saw little respite from high inflation levels in September as prices of food and imports continued to climb despite a relief rally in the battered rupee, a Reuters poll found. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.2 percent. Traders will watch the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)