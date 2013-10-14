* Reliance Industries Ltd may miss its consensus operating profit forecast for the July-September quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Reliance to report an operating profit of 75.95 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 80.29 billion rupees. * Reliance shares up 0.76 percent at 0429 GMT. ($1 = 61.1350 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)