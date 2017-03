* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said a forex swap facility opened by the central bank to attract dollars has brought in around $7.4 billion, in an interview to television channel CNBC-TV18. * "We are shoring up our foreign exchange reserve," Chidambaram was quoted as telling CNBC-TV18 in financial news web site moneycontrol.com. "Since the FCNR(B) (foreign currency non-resident bank) revised policies were announced, we have had about $7.4 billion coming in." * The FCNR(B) facility refers to the RBI's currency subsidies for domestic banks raising loans abroad. * The RBI has a separate swap facility for banks raising money from non-resident Indians. * The rupee was trading at 61.20/61.21 rupees to the dollar on Monday compared to its 61.07/08 close on Friday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)